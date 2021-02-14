Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KENDALLJENNER/TAHIRAKASHYAP Tahira Kashyap shares post on self-love after Kendall Jenner's pictures trend on social media

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has shared a long post about self-love and appreciation. She also drew comparison of her strong body with that of reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner, whose latest picture has taken the internet by a storm. Tahira on Saturday night posted a black and white picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen taking a mirror selfie in her bathroom posing in a white vest and boy shorts. Alongside the image, she spoke about Kendall's pictures going viral after she did a photoshoot for her sister Kim Kardashian's brand of lingerie. She also mentioned how her strong frame helped her save three people from getting stuck in the lift.

Tahira wrote,"Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I, too, wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a 'kala tika' we put on kids and I don't know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials especially down below."

"And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality. Hmmm... what do I think about what I saw? Well I saw this 69 kg (every kilogram matters) woman (out of which four Kendall's can be taken out) with strong limbs and bruises that she got yesterday by actually saving her puppy, her daughter and 'didi'(sister) by jumping in the lift as the sensors weren't working and it was closing its doors on the three of them who were waiting for my son to join," she added.

Tahira said, "She stood there like (the) Rock of Gibraltar." (Or atleast in my head) squeezing the door with all the strength I had and had the three of them get out of the sense less and sensor less elevator's way while quickly pulling myself in the lift with them, she added.

The wife of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana said she "felt quite heroic and grateful to this weight that I am trying to beat off, for had it not been for that, someone would have definitely got hurt! Grateful to you ass for quite literally saving all our a***s!".

"Moral of the story is don't wait for dysfunctional closed doors to open the way to love yourself a wee bit more#selflove #wearyoursexualitywithpride #appreciationpostforself", Tahira added.