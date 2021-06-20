Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAHIRA KASHYAP Tahira Kashyap announces new book 'The 7 Sins of Being a Mother' on Father's Day

Author and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced her next book "The 7 Sins of Being a Mother" on Father's Day on Sunday. Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, took to Instagram to announce her fifth book.

Posting pictures of herself jumping with joy showcasing her laptop screen, Tahira revealed the title of her second book penned during the pandemic.

The author said, "I love dads (mine and my kids')- but on Father's Day I want to share some special news about my new book!! It's sinful and hopefully delightful... It's called... THE 7 SINS OF BEING A MOTHER!! Swipe to see my calmness about it. #newbook #comingsoon #author @juggernaut.in."

Many celebrities including Ekta Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Pragya Kapoor, and Neeti Mohan dropped their love and good wishes in the comments section.

Tahira had launched her fourth book '12 Commandments of Being A Woman' last year, which received an exceptional response from the audience.

Earlier, Tahira had shared the woes of a lockdown writer. She revealed how the lockdown has affected her vision and resulted in getting her specs back, after 9 years. Tahira revealed she got a LASIK (a laser eye surgery) in 2011. In the image, Tahira can be seen sitting on her writing desk with her laptop, pens and her set of books on her side.

Sharing the post, Tahira wrote in her caption: "I certainly am a lockdown writer and it's cost me getting my specs back! 9 years of being specs and lenses free... Sigh this is after getting a LASIK done in 2011." She signed off the post with the hashtag #specy."

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The childhood sweethearts got married in 2008 and welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Tahira wrote her first book I Promise in 2011, followed by her next novel Souled Out She also co-authored husband Ayushmann Khurrana's biography Cracking The Code: My Journey In Bollywood. She has also has directed short films like Pinni and Toffee.

-with IANS inputs