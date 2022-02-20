Taapsee Pannu wraps up 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan,' calls it 'a therapeutic experience'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu wraps up Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has finished shooting for 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan''. On Sunday (February), Taapsee, who will be seen essaying the role of a cop in the movie, took to Instagram and shared the update with fans. Calling the film 'a therapeutic experience', she wrote, "And it's yet another WRAP! I can't begin to tell how important was this film for me and my filmography. @arshadasyed I will always remember the only standing instruction I got from you during our prep meeting........ you have exhausted yourself enough for years now just come n have fun on the set with this one.

"N Obediently enough I had a BLAST being the badass ACP Komal Sharma, my first ever cop avatar!" the actress added. Helmed by Arshad Sayed, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan' also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. In the post, she also thanked Pratik for being an amazing co-star.

She added, "Thank you for being a co-star who I could really jam with in front of the camera as much as behind the camera. You truly helped me perform better by just being so good at your craft. Can’t wait for world to see THE Gagan !After doing either physically or mentally exhausting films for years I am looking forward to making you laugh your guts out with the team of Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan! It has been a Therapeutic experience !"

Replying to Taapsee's post, Pratik hilariously wrote, "taapsee this is the instant wrap up speech we wanted on the set but Instagram works even better. Now I need to write mine for tomorrow. Thank you for being the energy and discipline that you are ACP Komal.....I had a blast working with you on screen and jamming off screen."

In the film, Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi will be seen together for the first time. While Taapsee be playing the role of a feisty cop and Pratik will be seen as a newly-wedded man of a 'masala' influential family.

Earlier, taking to his Instagram handle, Pratik shared the film's first look in which he can be seen dressed as a groom, while Taapsee stands next to him, dressed as a cop. In the photo, Taapsee is looking at a map while Pratik poses with a pair of binoculars in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, "Taapsee Pannu and I are all set to find my missing bride in Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films' next comedy-drama."

Produced by Junglee Pictures and Roy Kapur Films, 'Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?' is scheduled for release next year.