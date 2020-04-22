Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu wishes to get back to the chaos soon, shares photo from Manmarziyaan sets

Amid lockdown due to COVID-19, actress Taapsee Pannu is missing out on the madness that actors thrive on, and says she needs to get back to madness. Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a still from the film "Manmarziyaan". In the picture, she is seen sitting on a scooty in salwar kameez. "This throwback is clearly out of missing the madness we thrive on as actors. The calm we find in the most crazy situations. Need to get back to the chaos soon... Btw that's a rig being attached to my scooter to test my balancing skills. Both with the weight n emotions in the take. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost," she said.

Earlier, she posted another still from the same film where she can be seen dressed as a Sikh bride in a blush pink salwar kameez. She also shared that this is one of her most favourite moments in the film. "Just before the interval sequence of #Manmarziyaan One of my favourite moments in the film. As an actor who has acted in quite a few films now I have probably dressed up as a bride many times but this was the first one in Gurudwara," she wrote along side the photograph.

She added: "Have only seen gurudwara weddings so closely in real life during the wedding functions of family members, friends and relatives. So here I'm sitting n thinking........end mein kadah prashaad real mein milega ki nahi (will I get the kadah prasad after this?) #Throwback#Archive #QuarantinePost."

The actress essayed the free-spirited Rumi in the film, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Taapsee's latest role in Anubhav Sinha's "Thappad" has been widely acclaimed. The actress will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu" in the coming months.

