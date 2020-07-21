Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker take sly dig at Kangana Ranaut's comments over 'needy outsiders' and 'EMIs'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker take sly dig at Kangana Ranaut's comments

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in her latest interview minced no words when she talked about the nepotism in the industry and that Bollywood is run by a few big names. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the debate about 'outsiders vs insiders' has come into the limelight. Kangana not just opened about Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt but also made comments about the actors who have come from the outside. She believes that many actors have bowed down to the 'powerful' names in Bollywood even when they are good at their craft. She said that she understands that they have 'bills and EMIs' to pay and are 'needy outsiders'. Reacting to the same, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to take a sly dig at the Manikarnika actress.

Kangana Ranaut said, "For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism. What are you telling me that how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happen and the whole system will make me look like a mad person."

Taapsee said, "Now im getting confused. So is my existence coz of nepotism as mentioned earlier by her or coz of her. I need clarity coz I wanna be clear who I am grateful to “ a needy outsider wants to know !”"

Reacting to this, Swara Bhasker tweeted, "Okay so while on topic.. full disclosure & confession. I am needy. I need respectful public interaction. I need rationality and logic in debate. I need sane, civil and decent public discourse. I need rule of law. and I need FACTS ! What do you need? #NeedyOutsider."

Taapsee also reacted to the 'bills and EMIs' statement and tweeted, "Hi @RichaChadha @ReallySwata someone is really concerned about our bills n our EMIs. Such a kind compassionate industry. So much respect for our 'B grade' struggle."

Earlier, Taapsee had also reacted to Kangana calling her and Swara 'B-grade' actresses and said that after 10th and 12th, their grades are out as well. She tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaSh*tMaPot (I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?)"

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha also reacted to Kangana Ranaut's comments about others actresses and said, "When you talk like that you are D-grading yourself."

Twitter is divided as the war of words between the actress continues. While many fans have been trending "#NationStandsWithKangana," many others are in awe of Taapsee and Swara for facing the hate like true Queens. One Twitter user said, "History would remember @taapsee and @ReallySwara as people who stood up against hate without being hateful. Two actors who could’ve easily stayed silent like most of their colleagues while their country was being divided by a dictator, but chose not to."

