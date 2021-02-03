Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@TAAPSEE Taapsee Pannu reacts to social media trolling: I don’t get triggered easily

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is an avid social media user. The actress keeps giving befitting replies to those who try to troll her for her opinions. SDhe has never shied away from expressing her opinion on public platforms. This is the reason that she is one of the most loved celebrities when it comes to trolls. Reacting on the same, Taapsee revealed that she doesn't get triggered easily however, her family does get affected at times. She further stated that the reason she gets targeted a lot is people know that her 'voice counts.'

Talking to Spotboye, Taapsee Pannu said, "Somewhere, my voice counts. I guess I do command a certain power and influence. That’s why they want to shut me down. I don’t get triggered easily. When I do, I don’t stoop down to the level of the troll. I will never lose my dignity in replying. That’s the basic difference between me and the troll."

Opening up about her family's reaction to trolls, she added, "It does affect them because they are not part of the entertainment industry. They are not used to it. But it is a part of my life and they will have to get used to it. I have had conversations with my family on this matter."

On Tuesday, Taapsee Pannu shared her first look in the upcoming film Looop Lapeta. The actress plays a character called Savi in the film. In the photo, she is seated on a toilet seat holding a paper strip, dressed in a simple green T-shirt, denim shorts and matching sneakers. The washroom looks old and unclean.

"Life mein kabhi kabhaar aisa time aata hai jab humein khud se yeh sawaal karna padta hai 'How did I end up here?' main bhi yahi soch rahi thi. No, not the s*t pot, but the s*t life! Hi, this is Savi and welcome on board a crazy ride, #LooopLapeta," wrote the actress.

Taapsee Pannu is currently in Goa completing the last leg of the film's shoot. She has been paired opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin for the first time. The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 1998 German film, Run Lola Run, starring Franka Potente and directed by Tom Tykwer. The concept has already been Bollywoodised way back in 2003, by the late Anant Balani as Ek Din 24 Ghante, starring Nandita Das and Rahul Bose.

Looop Lapeta is directed by Aakash Bhatia and slated to release later this year.

Meanwhile, Taapsee recently completed shooting for Rashmi Rocket. The film narrates the story of a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana.