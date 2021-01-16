Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu gears up for Rashmi Rocket's last schedule in Bhuj

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to start shooting in Bhuj, Gujarat, for the final schedule of her forthcoming film Rashmi Rocket. Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand shooting schedule for the film and informed about it on social media. On Saturday, Taapsee shared a photograph where she can be seen wearing a T-shirt, which has the place "Bhuj" written on the back. Through her post she revealed that Bhuj is her next stop and its the last schedule for her film.

"Next stop....#LastSchedule, #RashmiRocket," informed the actress captioning her photograph.

On the related note after wrapping up her Jharkhand shoot, the actress wrote "And it's a wrap of the Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years! I am glad I don't have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket."

In Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama helmed by Akarsh Khurana.

Recently it was revealed that actress Supriya Pathak will be seen playing Taapsee's mother in the sports drama. The 59-year-old actor's first look from the film was revealed on her birthday by the makers. The Instagram handle of producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies shared a picture of the two-actors, where Pannu was seen getting a head massage from the "Ram Leela" star.

"Maa ke haath = BEST champi ever! Presenting the first look of #SupriyaPathak from #RashmiRocket on her birthday! #HappyBirthdaySupriyaPathak."

Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, the film is expected to release this year.