Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Taapsee Pannu engages in 'cheap thrills', posts picture in bathtub

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu on Thursday posted a picture where she is seen posing in the bathtub, and added a witty caption to it. The 'Judwaa 2' star hopped on to Instagram to share a captivating picture of herself where she is seen donning in dark green outfit. Taapsee dusted off the look with loose hair that flaunted her natural locks. She sarcastically claimed that clicking pictures while sitting in a bathtub is the "new in thing", and hence she wants to enjoy some "cheap thrills".

"Coz sitting in the tub to get pictures clicked seems to be the new in thing so thought let me just see what exactly the thrill is about !

#CheapThrills #StillThinkingWhy," captioned the actress.

Taapsee will next be seen in "Rashmi Rocket", where she plays a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Priyanshu Painyuli plays Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial. Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, the film is expected to release this year.

Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand shooting schedule for the film and informed about it on social media. "And it's a wrap of the Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years! I am glad I don't have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket," she wrote.

The actress also has "Looop Lapeta" and "Haseen Dillruba" coming up.