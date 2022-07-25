Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri reacts to her marriage plans with singer: Want to enjoy dating..

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CREATIVE_DRAWINGS_2000_ Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti winner Akanksha Puri

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti grand final premiered today (July 25) and to no surprise, Mika Singh's old friend and actress Akanksha Puri was chosen as the winner of the show by the singer. The actress who entered the show as a wild card contestant defeated Prantika Das and Neet Mahal in the last round and emerged victorious. The grand final episode was attended by prominent faces of the television and entertainment industry including Bharti Singh, singer Shaan, Shoaib Ibrahim, Ayushi Khurrana, Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe.

Several pictures and videos of Mika and Akanksha sharing garlands surfaced online even before the grand finale episode aired. Check them out below:

After being selected as Mika's 'Vohti', Akanksha opened up about her marriage plans. She shared how she wants to experience the dating phase with Mika. Talking to Times Now, the actress said, "We've spent so much time in friendship and then it'll go in marriage (laughs) so I want to enjoy this courtship period and I also want to experience dating and romance."

Mika and Akanksha have known each other for more than a decade and share a very close friendship. However, their feelings bloomed to love during the course of the show. Previously, before entering the show, Akanksha had shared that she wants to win over Mika and be his partner. While talking to ETimes, she said, "It has been almost 13-14 years that we have known each other. We have been very close friends and been through each others’ ups and downs. I want my friend to become my partner."

On several occasions, rumours about Akanksha and Mika's relationship had surfaced in the past. However, the actress always disregarded them. Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri was previously in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra. The couple called it quits while Paras was in the reality show, Bigg Boss 13.

