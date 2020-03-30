Swara Bhasker opens up on her breakup with Tanu Weds Manu writer Himanshu Sharma

Swara Bhasker and her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma have parted their ways.

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who separated from her boyfriend Himanshu Sharma last year opened up about her break-up in a recent interview. Calling it 'unfortunate', the actress said she doesn't have anything against him as 'nobody did anything wrong'. Swara and Himanshu started dating during the shooting of 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu. Himanshu was the writer of the film directed by Aanand L Rai.

While talking about what made them part their ways, Swara said: "I always think about it. Supposing you are walking down a path and that's what relationships are - you have decided to undertake a journey together. You're walking down a path and come to a point where there are only two ways to go - one is right and one is left. One person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left and then one of those people has to say, 'okay, I will leave my direction and I will come with you.' But if neither person wants to leave their direction then you just have to say goodbye and maybe agree that itna hi tha humara journey."



"I think that's what happened in our case and we have to accept not just our choices but also the choices of other people. I guess that's what growing up is about. It's not fun but I think I am very needy and open about my feelings with my family and friends. So I had a lot of support," the actress added.

Talking about that phase, Swara said: "Break-ups are difficult for anyone... I think you just have to deal with it. In our case, it was very unfortunate. I didn't have and I still didn't have a lot of anger that could have helped me deal with it because nobody did anything wrong, nobody did anything bad, nobody cheated on anyone. It was not those typical things, it was unfortunate."

On the work front, Sawara Bhasker is known for her roles in Tanu Weds Manu franchise, Nil Battey Sannata, Raanjhanaa, Anaarkali Of Aarah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Veere Di Wedding among others.

Himanshu Sharma is a National Award-winning film writer. He has written films such as Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhanaa and Zero. He is currently working on Atrangi Re. He has also produced movies such as Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Manmarziyaan, Laal Kaptaan and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He frequently collaborates with Aanand L Rai.