Sushmita Sen shares a few words of wisdom, says “Life is the most difficult exam”

Sushmita Sen is one of the wisest actresses in Bollywood. And this was proved again when the former Miss Universe shared he piece of mind on social media for her fans.

The actress shared a picture which said, “Life is the most difficult exam. Many people fail because they try to copy others, Not realizing that everyone has a different question paper.”

She captioned her post saying, "Life is therefore, also the easiest exam.. all we gotta do is prepare.. learn... practice! The questions life throws us, are unique... so must be our answers! Cheating here means cheating our 'Self' of all that is authentic about each one of us! Life is an exam and you are the subject. Know yourself enough...be brave enough..to attempt an original...not ace a copy! This for me is the greatest difference between success ans failure! #sharing #corebeliefs #authenticpower. I love you guys,"

On the professional front, Sushmita made an 'incredible' comeback through her web series 'Aarya' which also marked her digital debut. In Aarya, she was seen playing the role of a mother who was willing to go to any length to protect her children.

The show also featured Chandrachur Singh (who also made his comeback in acting after quite a while), Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Jayant Kripalani, Sohaila Kapoor, Sugandha Garg, Maya Sareen, Vishwajeet Pradhan and Manish Chaudhary. It has been directed by Ram Madhwani and Aarya was released on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on the 19th of June 2020.

Talking about her personal life, Sushmita Sen is a single mother of two adopted daughters, Renee who is 20 years old and Alisah who is 9 years old.

