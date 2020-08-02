Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's sister asks everyone to not use bad language: Truth and God are on our side

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, her sister Shweta Singh Kirit has been sharing photos and videos of her late brother on social media. Not only this, ever since father K.K Singh filed a 6-page-long FIR against his then-current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his death case has taken momentum. Everyone is now demanding justice and trolling the 'Jalebi' actress and her family on social media. Meanwhile, Shweta has come out on her Twitter and asked everyone to not use foul language for anyone. She tweeted, "I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright."

Have a look:

I request everybody to refrain from using bad language for anybody. I know there is annoyance and despair but we will win this fight becoz truth and God are on our side. We need to stand together for the truth without being nasty or calling names. #JusticeForSushant #Doingitright — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

On Saturday, she penned an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to intervene. In the letter, she feared that the evidence is being tampered with in the ongoing investigation of her late brother. She has also claimed that Sushant did not have a godfather in Bollywood and similarly his family does not have one in life. Shweta posted the letter on her verified Facebook account. She wrote: "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India's judicial system and expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate."

The letter reads: "Dear sir, Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidences are tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail."

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

The open letter to the Prime Minister comes a day after her Facebook post where she shared her late brother's hand-written plans for himself on a whiteboard, which reveals that the actor was planning to start transcendental meditation from June 29.

The Facebook post on Friday evening shows Sushant was actually planning ahead in life. Shweta shared a photograph of a whiteboard, on which, in Sushant's handwriting, is a daily to-do list for himself.

The list includes his plans to practice transcendental meditation daily from June 29. Other instructions include "make your bed" after waking up, "read books, watch content movies/series, learn guitar and workout" among other things.

"Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput," Shweta had written on Facebook on Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

-With IANS inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage