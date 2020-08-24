Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA/FANPAGE/FILEIMAGE Sushant Singh Rajput's gym partner alleges Rhea Chakraborty's father & Mahesh Bhatt killed the actor

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case intensified ever since CBI stepped in and took the probe in its hands. Not just his fans and family, but friends and co-stars are also demanding justice for the lost actor. In the wake of the same, each and everyone is sharing their piece of knowledge about the actor. The recent one in the list is Sushant's gym partner Sunil Shukla, who in a recent interview with Times Now made some shocking revelations and claimed that Rhea Chakraborty's biological father and 'sugar daddy' Mahesh Bhatt are the ones who conspired the actor's murder. His statements came after a close friend of the late actor recently claimed that the actress's father, who is a doctor, prescribed medicines to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Elaborating on his statements, Sunil said that Rhea gave Sushant the medicines which were given to him by her father after which she left him later which other people in the house including-- his flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and manager Dipesh Sawant must have given the same to him in her absence.

The 'conspiracy' to 'murder' Sushant Singh was done by 'two daddies': Mr. Chakraborty, biological father of Rhea & Mahesh Bhatt, who is the 'sugar daddy': Sunil Shukla, SSR’s Gym Partner tells Athar Khan on @thenewshour Spl Edition. | #SushantInvestigation pic.twitter.com/cvRW7wfcad — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 23, 2020

Talking about the 'Kai Po Che' actor, Sunil claimed that there was nothing wrong with his mental capacity. He revealed that they used to meet and work out together in the gym and also said that Sushant was also taking multivitamin supplements. He said that since all the three witnesses are giving contradictory statements which definitely means that everything was planned. He went on to say that Sushant was murdered at night and hanged by the same people.

Sushant Singh was murdered at night & later he was hanged by the same people: Sunil Shukla, SSR’s Gym Partner tells Athar Khan on @thenewshour Spl Edition. | #SushantInvestigation pic.twitter.com/dote8nxNn1 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the CBI SIT probing the death case, once again on Monday questioned the actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his staff Neeraj Singh and once more visited the Waterstone resort, where the Bollywood star stayed for two months. According to CBI sources, Pithani and Singh joined the questioning earlier in the day at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai's Santacruz area.

The CBI source added that on Sunday the agency had also questioned the actor's personal staff Dipesh Sawant apart from Pithani and Singh about the behaviour of Sushant after his break-up with Rhea Chakraborty and whether she took financial and professional decisions for Sushant, besides whether she really was keeping the late actor away from his family.

An agency source also said the CBI will ask for the call detail records of Sushant, Rhea and others. The CBI took over the probe from the Bihar Police on August 6 on the orders of the central government following a recommendation by the Bihar government in wake of an FIR lodged by Sushant's father, K.K. Singh, at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station on July 25.

The case was registered against Rhea, her father Indrajit, mother Sandhya, brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi and house manager Samuel Miranda and unknown persons.

The Enforcement Directorate is also probing a money laundering angle in the matter. It has so far recorded the statement of Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh and his father in Delhi, besides another sister Meetu Singh, former live-in partner Rhea, Showik, Indrajit, Miranda, Shruti Modi, Pithani, Rumi Jaffery and several others in Mumbai.

-With IANS inputs

