Monday, July 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Karan Johar summoned by Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Karan Johar summoned by Mumbai Police

It is expected that Karan Johar will record his statement this week in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Meanwhile, Johar owned Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta has been asked to record his statement in connection with the case on Tuesday

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2020 20:17 IST

The latest Bollywood celebrities to be summoned by Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case is filmmaker Karan Johar. It is expected that Karan Johar will record his statement this week. Meanwhile, Johar owned Dharma Productions’ CEO Apoorva Mehta has been asked to record his statement in connection with the case on Tuesday. The statement of  KaranJohar's manager, Reshma Shetty, was recorded earlier

Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt in connection with Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, an official said.

Bhatt reached the Santacruz police station here around noon along with his legal team. He recorded his statement with the police and left at about 2.30 pm, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IX) Abhishek Trimukhe and other senior officials were present in the police station, he added.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The police have so far recorded statements of 38 people in connection with the case.

The police are investigating allegations that professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide.

Sushant starred in films such as "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Sonchiriya". But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic- "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story." His posthumous release Dil Bechara is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X