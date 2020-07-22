Sushant Singh Rajput case: Kangana Ranaut wants to record statement but hasn’t been summoned by Mumbai Police

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAMKANGANARANAUT Sushant Singh Rajput death investigation: Kangana Ranaut wants to record statement

Kangana Ranaut has not received any formal summons from the Mumbai Police, in relation to the ongoing investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant Singh Rajput, known for films such as "Kai Po Che", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34. In its initial probe, Mumbai Police said no suicide note was found on the spot. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel has been informed by the Mumbai Police over the phone while Kangana wants an official summon to be sent to record her statement. Rangoli has also shared a chat about the police officer's conversation on WhatsApp.

“There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.” The screengrab shows a conversation between Rangoli and a Mumbai Police officer. It begins with “Ya kisi ko bhej de (Or should we send someone?)," Kangana Ranaut team wrote on Twitter.

There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/w03i2csbWV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

This isn’t the first time Kangana’s team has expressed the actor’s enthusiasm for participating in the investigation. On July 2, the team wrote on Twitter, “Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate,” a tweet by Kangana’s team read.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sparked a discourse around mental health, the struggle of survival for outsiders in films, and monopoly of power structures, which has now been reduced to a blame game on social media.

