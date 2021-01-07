Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RSVP MOVIES/TAAPSEE PANNU Supriya Pathak to play Taapsee Pannu's mother in 'Rashmi Rocket'

Actress Supriya Pathak will be seen playing Taapsee Pannu's mother in the upcoming sports drama "Rashmi Rocket". The 59-year-old actor's first look from the film was revealed on her birthday by the makers. The Instagram handle of producer Ronnie Screwvala's banner RSVP Movies shared a picture of the two-actor, where Pannu was seen getting a head massage from the "Ram Leela" star.

"Maa ke haath = BEST champi ever! Presenting the first look of #SupriyaPathak from #RashmiRocket on her birthday! #HappyBirthdaySupriyaPathak."

The photo shows Supriya in a black saree, sitting behind Taapsee with a huge smile on her face as she gives a head massage to her onscreen daughter. The mother-daughter duo shares a good equation as the first look at their picture suggests.

Set in Kutch, Gujarat, "Rashmi Rocket" stars Pannu in the title role of a gifted athlete and is directed by Akarsh Khurana, who helmed Irrfan Khan's "Karwaan".

Earlier, Pannu shared a still from the shoot on social media where she was seen running on the tracks wearing athletes' costume. "Halfway through the finish mark. From running legs to shake a leg... Roll the music and...... Halo Garbo Karva #RashmiRocket," Taapsee wrote alongside the picture.

Taapsee recently concluded the Jharkhand shooting schedule for the film and informed about it on social media. "And it's a wrap of the Ranchi schedule! Done with the races finally! Hasn't been a day I haven't tipped my hat to the real athletes who do this everyday of their life for years! I am glad I don't have to do this for real. #RashmiRocket," she wrote.

Written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon, the film is expected to release this year. It also stars "Mirzapur" fame Priyanshu Painyuli and backed by Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Priyanshu plays Taapsee's husband in the sports drama.

(With PTI Inputs)