Sunny Leone wishes happy birthday to husband Daniel Weber, see pics from the celebration

Actress Sunny Leone on Sunday penned an emotional heartfelt note to wish her husband Daniel Weber on his 41st birthday. Calling him an amazing husband and a father, the actress confessed that she "can't believe" how her love keeps on growing for him.

"Even after so many years together I still can't believe how in love I am with you. You are strong, brave, so so smart, loving, generous, caring, selfless and above all the most amazing husband and father! Happy birthday my love," Sunny wrote on Instagram.

The "Jism 2" star also posted two loved-up images of herself along with Daniel.

In another post, Sunny Leone shared pictures from Daniel Weber's birthday celebrations with a caption that said, "Our very large familia!!! Children made a painting for @dirrty99 birthday! thankful to have such great children and friends!! Blessed!".

Sunny married Daniel in 2011. The two have three children. Sunny and her husband adopted a girl child, Nisha, in 2017, from Latur and announced the birth of her twins Noah and Asher via surrogacy last year.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Daniel, who is a musician, said that there is not even one aspect of his life wherein he doesn't seek his star wife's opinion.

"She probably influences everything that I do in my life. We discuss everything -- not always as husband and wife but in terms of business as well. There is not even one aspect of my life that I don't ask her opinion on -- whether it is creative opinion or business opinion. That is the mutual respect that we have for each other. We respect each other and just want each other's thought or take on something. It has been a long time since I made a unilateral decision without my wife giving her input," he said.

