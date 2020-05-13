Sunny Leone’s LA bungalow where she is staying during lockdown is a dream come true. Check inside photos

Image Source : SUNNY LEONE'S TWITTER & INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone’s LA bungalow where she is staying during lockdown is a dream come true

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is currently in the US with her family and celebrating her 39th birthday. The actress flew away to Los Angeles from India keeping in mind the safety of her children amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Sharing the news with her fans. Sunny shared a Mother's Day post on Instagram and wrote, "Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus” Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles."

Sunny Leone has a beautiful home in Sherman Oaks in LA, a 30-minute drive from Beverly Hills. The couple has bought the house in 2017 and had shared pictures and videos of the beautiful bungalow. When the actress got possession of her picturesque house, she had tweeted many photos of it and wrote, "Our small little country style home on 1acre of land in the middle of the city :)

Sunny Leone's house has five bedrooms, a swimming pool, a large deck area, a lush green garden and just 5 minutes away from the iconic Hollywood sign. The actress had even placed a small plant and a Ganesh idol in the house. When the couple bought the dream house in 2017, Sunny Leone had shared a video of husband Daniel Weber lifting her in his arms as they cross the threshold.

Talking about the house, Daniel had said in 2017, “Sunny and I had wanted this property for a really long time. We got possession just this week. We have shopped for all the artefacts in Italy, Rome and Spain. The house reflects our personalities and tastes. We have been travelling the world shopping for the décor.”

