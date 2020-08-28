Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNNY/TWITTER/MEGHAKEJRIVAL Sunny Leone's name appears on merit list of Kolkata college, actress's response is hilarious

Bollywood actor Sunny Leone's name "mischievously" made it to the top of the merit list for admission to an undergraduate programme of a Kolkata college on Thursday. The first list for the admission to BA (Honours) in English at Asutosh College posted on its website had the actor's name at the top. Application ID and roll number accompanied the name on the list. As soon as the actress came to know about the same, she took to Twitter and shared a hilarious response. The 'Jism' actress tweeted, "See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class."

Meanwhile, a college official in a statement to PTI said, "It is an act of mischief as someone deliberately submitted a wrong application having typed Leone's name. We have asked the admission department to correct it. We will also conduct an inquiry into the incident."

Check out Sunny's response here:

See you all in college next semester!!! Hope your in my class ;) 😆😜 — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) August 28, 2020

Alongside the name, 400 or full marks in the best of four subjects in class 12 board examinations were mentioned on the list.

#SunnyLeone has topped the merit list of #Kolkata's Ashutosh College. The actress tweeted about it saying, "See you all in college." pic.twitter.com/xfJBqgycMM — Megha Kejriwal (@MeghaKejriwal19) August 28, 2020

The incident raised questions among the academia about the online admission process that is underway. Well, this isn't the first time that an incident like this has happened as last year she topped’ the draft list for junior engineer post in Bihar Public Health Engineering Department.

Coming back to Sunny, she flew to LA with her husband Daniel Weber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher soon after the coronavirus lockdown was lifted in India.

-With PTI inputs

