Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor react to bestie Ananya Panday's video of singing Gehraiyaan song

Ananya Panday sings Gehraiyaan title track in Instagram clip

Ananya Panday recently shared a video on social media in which she is seen singing the title track of her recently released film Gehraiyaan. Wearing a green cardigan, the actress who plays Tia in the movie, attempts to sing a few lines from the hit song. She captioned her post, "Hope this isn’t marz but dawa for you. FULLY aware that I’m not a singer from any angle but I’m just obsessed with this song like everyone else. Pliz b nice (sic)."

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who was recently seen at the Indian Premiere League auction rounds with Aryan Khan as they represented Kolkata Knight Riders, reacted to Ananya's singing video and wrote in the comments section, "wow love u (sic)." Shanaya Kapoor, who is also part of Ananya's inner circle of friends, reacted to her singing video writing, "ananbanana so good (sic)."

Others who praised Ananya's singing attempt were Chunky Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan composer Kabeer Kathpalia aka OAFF music, Shibani Dandekar, Bhavana Panday and Tahira Kashyap.

Next, Ananya will be seen in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. In the action movie, Vijay plays the role of an MMA fighter, who rises from the streets. Indicating his complete physical makeover, Vijay had a chiseled physique in the trailer and sported a completely new cornrows hairdo along with a ponytail. Puri Jagannadh has helmed this pan-India movie, which is being made in multiple languages.

Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu have important roles in Liger.

Check out Liger teaser clip here.

Ananya's look has not yet been revealed in Liger. Meanwhile, she also set to work on Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Gehraiyaan co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger fame.