SS Rajamouli is all praises for Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 as he sends long text to director Jeethu Joseph

Director Jeethu Joseph who is currently soaking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2 received a pleasant surprise from Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli sent a long personal text to Jeethu Joseph regarding his film. In his message, he was all praises for the film and called it a masterpiece.

The message read, "Hi Jeethu, This is Rajamouli. Film Director… watched drishyam 2, few days back…It lingered so much in my thoughts that I watched went back to watch drishyam first part…(I only watched drishyam in Telugu when it released) I must say the direction screenplay editing acting..every craft is truly amazing..but the writing is really something else…it is world standard…the first part itself is a masterpiece..for the second one…to come up with a storyline that seamlessly merges with the first, with the same gripping narration is nothing short of brilliance..hoping to see many more masterpieces from you."

Jeethu shared the screenshot of the same on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you Rajamouli sir. I am honoured. You made my day."

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 released on OTT platform on February 19 and ever since the film has been receiving great response from both critics and audience alike. As the film became a superhit Mohanlal penned an emotional note for his fans and congratulated the team.

He wrote, "Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it. It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves. My sincere thanks to all for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks."

Drishyam 2 also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopy and Asha Sharath in pivotal roles. The film skipped a theatrical release due to Covid-19 pandemic.