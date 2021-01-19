Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRK/TWITTER/PREITYZINTA SRK, Kartik Aaryan to Karan Johar, Bollywood celebs rejoice after team India's historic win in Australia

A fearless India, driven by its courageous youngsters, pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday. Resuming at four for none on the final day, India overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare in a match that went down to the wire. Despite losing key players to injury, India chased down a mammoth 328 in the final Test, ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at Brisbane to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The country rejoiced at the victory and various reactions poured in from Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora, and other Bollywood celebs.

Here is a look at the reactions that followed the extraordinary triumph that will be remembered for years to come:

Kartik Aaryan had an amazing wish as he wrote, "Iss match pe toh film banni chahiye What a Historic win #TeamIndia."

What a Historic win 🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️#TeamIndia 👏🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/iRptRZXODw — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) January 19, 2021

Preity Zinta tweeted, "OMG !!! What a WIN #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting."

OMG !!! What a WIN 👊👊 #Gabba has been breached & conquered and with it #TeamIndia moves to the No 1 spot in the World Test ranking 🇮🇳What grit, determination & strength of character shown by the boys in Blue 👏 #INDvAUS #Champions #JaiHind #Ting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t8mrpkBmjo — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) January 19, 2021

Karan Johar shared the mood of the nation and wrote, "Incredible. What a historic win! Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud!."

Congratulations #TeamIndia for retaining the #BorderGavaskarTrophy & achieving the stellar feat of winning at the Gabba. Great show of character from the boys, so proud! 🇮🇳🙌🏼#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/IervzYX39J — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 19, 2021

The mood of the nation!!!!💪💪💪💪💪💪💪💪❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/w2uCWKQX5y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 19, 2021

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "India Zindabad .....proud of you Team India - this is a huge huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88."

India Zindabad .....proud of you Team India - this is a huge huge win. Congratulations Captain @ajinkyarahane88 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 19, 2021

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!"

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

Rahul Bose was bowled over as he tweeted, "This victory will not just inspire Indian cricketers, it will inspire all Indian sportspersons for quite a few years to come with the two most vital messages for anybody who plays competitive sport. That fear and pain are in the mind. And self respect is in the heart. #AUSvsIND."

This victory will not just inspire Indian cricketers, it will inspire all Indian sportspersons for quite a few years to come with the two most vital messages for anybody who plays competitive sport. That fear and pain are in the mind. And self respect is in the heart. #AUSvsIND — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) January 19, 2021