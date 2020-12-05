Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@JIBRAAN.KHAN SRK-Kajol's son from K3G Jibraan Khan is all grown up, celebrates 27th birthday | PHOTOS

When Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham released back in the day, as much as people loved Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's love story and family drama, the little boy who played their son also attracted much attention. Well, that little boy Jibraan Khan is all grown up now and turned into a handsome hunk. Jibraan is an actor and his Instagram account is loaded with drool-worthy photos and videos. On December 4th, he celebrated his 27th birthday and earned the limelight once again.

On his birthday, he shared a picture of himself looking at the beautiful sky and wrote, "No Place I’d rather be.... #NameDay #HappyBirthdaytoMe (sic)" In the photo, Jibraan's face is not visible.

There is no denying that Jibraan's photos on his Instagram is a treat for sore eyes. The actor not just has a pleasant face but a muscular body that can make anyone go weak in the knees. If you are thinking what he was doing till now, Jibraan was assisting Ayan Mukerji on the upcoming film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has also been giving auditions for a good role.

Check out photos of Jibraan Khan here-

Jibraan Khan is the son of popular actor Feroz Khan. Talking about Bollywood, he said, "This industry as good as it is, is also very brutal. But to get something on your own merit is wonderful. My father played Arjun in Mahabharat, he is the reason why I branched out into acting as a kid. I did ads and then acting. It took my three years to get a good film to assist on, that was Brahmastra, and that was again on my merit. Even now, it is my own struggle so I am liking it."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page