Squid Game actor O Yeong-su charged with sexual misconduct in Korea | DEETS

Award-winning 'Squid Game' actor O Yeong-su has been charged with sexual misconduct, South Korean judicial officials said. The 78-year-old, who became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in Netflix's hit series, is accused of touching a woman inappropriately in 2017.

According to BBC, Yeong-su has denied the allegation, local media report. He became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe award after his performance in the chart-topping Netflix thriller earlier this year.

The alleged victim first filed a complaint against Yeong-su in December 2021. But the case was closed in April 2022 without a charge being brought against the actor. However, the authorities reopened the investigation again "at the request of the victim", the agency reported. Yeong-su has now been charged without detention. However, he denied the allegation when questioned by prosecutors.

In a statement, Yeong-su said, "I just held her hand to guide the way around the lake".

Following the charge, Seoul's culture ministry decided to stop broadcasting a government commercial featuring Yeong-su, reports bbc.com.

'Squid Game', Netflix's most popular series of all time - is a thriller series which tells the story of debt-ridden people competing for a huge cash prize in a deadly series of children's games.

Yeong-su plays the oldest participant in the survival competition.

