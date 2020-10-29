Image Source : TWITTER/COLOURS OF NORTH EASTERN INDIA Soumitra Chatterjee's condition still critical: Doctors

With little improvement of his consciousness level on the neurological front, the condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee remained critical on

Thursday though he is responding to treatment, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said in a statement.

The 85-year-old Chatterjee, who has been under ICU support for 22 days, is little stable now than in last 4 days, the statement by one of the attending doctors said.

"His blood pressure level is holding on. Oxygen saturation 95-100 per cent with ventilation support, with 40-50 per cent Oxygen given," the doctor said.

He said to improve renal functioning of the octogenarian, there was already a first session of dialysis and three consecutive dialysis was being done.

There was little improvement in the neurological condition of the legendary actor, the doctor said, adding that "he is opening eyes to respond."

But, "22 days of ICU support and Covid encephalopathy are taking a toll," he said.

Chatterjee's haemoglobin count has gone down and there was blood transfusion, the statement said, adding that there has been no external bleeding and he was being given all antibiotics.

"There has been no fever, no shooting up of BP and other functions are within acceptable range," he said.

While Chatterjee's "prolonged stay in ICU and little improvement in consciousness state shows he is definitely critical, he is also responding to treatment," the doctor said.

Chatterjee has been "unconscious" since last week. The ace actor, the first Indian film personality to be awarded the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres -- France's highest civilian award -- was admitted to hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

