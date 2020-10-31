Sonu Sood's hilarious reply to man asking him to arrange a Maldives vacation: Cycle or rickshaw?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONU_SOOD Sonu Sood's hilarious reply to man asking him to arrange a Maldives vacation

Messiah of migrants Sonu Sood has been providing help to everyone in need even though the lockdown has come to an end and people have resumed their work. The actor has been helping daily wage workers and everyone affected by the COVID19 wave with books, work, jobs and other things. He recently also shared that he receives endless mails and letters daily for help and it is impossible for him to contact each one of them. Along with the people who actually need his help, there are a few pranksters who joke around with the actor and Sonu replies to them with similar humor.

Recently, a man asked Sonu Sood on Twitter to arrange transport for him for a Maldives vacation. He said, "Sir, mujhe Maldives jaana hai, pahuncha ke do na (Sir, I want to go to the Maldives, help me out)." Replying to the tweet, the actor said, "Cycle pe jaoge ke riksha pe bhai (Would you prefer a bicycle or a rickshaw)?"

Sonu Sood has already been receiving applaud for his selfless service for the migrant workers during the COVID19 lockdown. He has been helping all those who require help, from students to farmers, during this hard time. To honour him for his work, Sood has been conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Reacting to the same, Sonu Sood had said, "This is a rare honour. A UN recognition is very special. I have done whatever little I have done in my own humble way for my fellow countrymen without any expectations. However, to be recognised and awarded feels good. I fully support the UNDP in its endeavours to achieve SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) by 2030. Planet Earth and mankind will greatly benefit from the implementation of these goals." The award was presented to him via a virtual ceremony.

Talking about working for the migrant workers, Sonu Sood said, "The past three and half months have been a kind of a life-changing experience for me, living with the migrants for 16 to 18 hours a day and sharing their pain. When I go to see them off as they begin their journey back home, my heart is filled with joy and relief. Seeing the smiles on their faces, the tears of happiness in their eyes has been the most special experience of my life, and I pledged that I'll keep on working to send them back to their homes until the last migrant reaches his village, to his loved ones."

