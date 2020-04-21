Sonam Kapoor looks graceful as Madhubala as she channelizes her inner Anarkali from Mughal-e-Azam

Bollywood celebrities who are these days practicing social distancing while staying at their homes amid coronavirus lockdown have found out ways to entertain themselves by sharing throwback photos. Sailing in the same boat is Delhi 6 actress Sonam Kapoor who on Tuesday uploaded one on her Instagram handle where she was seen acing the Anarkali look which was carried by actress Madhubala in the film Mughal-e-Azam. The photo was from an old photoshoot which Sonam did for a magazine previously. She was seen dressed up, in the same way, wearing red velvet lehenga, draped with a sheer yellow dupatta.

Apart from the attire, Sonam oozed out elegance as she posed exactly like Madhubala from the iconic song of the film. Not even this, she even captioned it as, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya." Her photo captivated hearts and attention such that it gained more than 92,000 likes within an hour. Have a look:

Interestingly, this isn't the first time she has dressed like that as previously in November 2019 for Halloween Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja dressed as Salim and Anarkali and shared the photo on Instagram with a caption which was similar to the one she wrote now as it read, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya... #BhaaneHalloween #bhaane #mughleazam #anarkali."

Earlier 'Neerja' actor took a trip down the memory lane and shared photos from her wedding function.

She even made a chocolate walnut cake for her husband and also shared a photo doing the preparations.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The film failed to impresses the viewers.

Watch the song Pyaar Kia Toh Darna Kya here:

