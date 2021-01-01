Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Sonam Kapoor kisses husband Anand Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra shares first selfie of 2021 with Nick Jonas

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor shared a kiss with her husband Anand Ahuja as she rang in New Year 2021. The actress penned down her plans for 2021 and welcomed the New Year on Friday. Sonam posted a loved-up picture on Instagram, which captures her canoodling her husband Anand.

She said, "2021 I’m ready to take you on with the love of my life. This year is going to be filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth and much much more. I’m only looking forward to having the best fucking time of our life. We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all"

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra rang in the New Year with her husband Nick Jonas. Sharing the first selfie of the year, she wrote, "Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.." PeeCee shared a picture in which she can be seen wearing 2021 specs while Nick looks at her.

Bollywood stars celebrated New Year with their loved ones at their favorite places. While Ranbir-Alia and their family and Deepika-Ranveer are in Ranthambore, Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a New Year dinner party for her near and dear ones.