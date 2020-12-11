Image Source : TWITTER/INSTAGRAM/@REALIRENEE Sombre TIME magazine tribute remembers Irrfan Khan, Sean Connery, Maradona

Late India actor Irrfan Khan was remembered in a sombre tribute by TIME magazine to the world’s legendary artists and celebrities who passed away this year. Acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Kathryn Stott performed ‘Over the Rainbow’ in a special TIME video to remember “those we've lost this year”.

The video was released as the leading US publication announced its annual prestigious ‘Person of the Year’ honor Thursday.

Khan died at the age of 54 in a Mumbai hospital in April after fighting a hard battle with a rare form of cancer.

The memoriam honors Khan in the over 3-minute video along with basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash, Oscar-winning James Bond actor Sean Connery, singer and songwriter Kenny Rogers, comedian Jerry Stiller, actor Carl Reiner, actor

Chadwick Boseman, host of the game show Jeopardy Alex Trebek, football legend Diego Maradona, civil rights leader John Lewis and US Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The tribute also honored African-Americans George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who were shot and killed and whose deaths triggered a massive global movement against racial inequality and police brutality.

Chinese doctor Li Wenliang who had tried to warn the world about the coronavirus outbreak and who died after contracting the virus while treating patients in Wuhan was also honored in the tribute.