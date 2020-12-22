Sneak peek into Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's wedding festivities, inside videos and pictures

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAUAHARKHANLOVE,GAUAHARKHAN Take a sneak peek into the world of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding festivities, watch videos and pictures

Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is all set to marry her boyfriend Zaid Darbar on December 25. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun with the first ceremony, Chiksa that was held yesterday. The couple was all soaked in love and were looking stunning in the color-coordinated clothes. Here we bring to you all the inside pictures and videos from the celebrations, check out.

Gauhar chose to wear a bright yellow Ghaghra from the shelves of Maayera Jaipur while Zaid Darbar complemented her in pastel yellow kurta.

Gauahar shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "When half of me met half of you and together the better halves shaped our beautiful moments. #Alhamdulillah

Day 1 of #GaZa celebrations - Chiksa "

Gauhar and Zaid met during the lockdown and eventually fell in love. Gauhar took to her Instagram and shared her beautiful love story in a form of a small quirky video.

Ever since the couple had spilled the beans about their relationship, their fans came up with a unique hashtag #GaZa that's been trending on social media.

A small musical video was also shared by Zaid Darbar a couple of days back where the couple could be seen dancing to the tune of love.

Before, the couple officially announced their relationship their fans were already in awe of their chemistry that could be seen during their dancing videos that they used to share on social media.

We can't wait to witness more fun from their wedding festivities.