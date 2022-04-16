Sneak peek into Cyrus Sahukar's grand wedding with longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara; pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVSANYAL Cyrus Sahukar-Vaishali Malahara's grand wedding pics

After Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dreamy wedding, another celebrity has also tied the knot with the love of his life. VJ and host Cyrus Sahukar on April 15 married his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara at a destination wedding in Alibaug. The wedding was a grand event that was attended by his friends including Shruti Seth, Cyrus Broacha, Mini Mathur, Samir Kochhar, Gaurav Kapur, and VJ Yudhishtir. Several pictures and videos from Sahukar's wedding have surfaced on social media with the hashtag 'Vairus Ki Shaadi'.

Actor and anchor Samir Kochhar took to Instagram and shared a picture with the newlyweds. Along with the photo, he wrote, "Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead .. what a wedding it was!! Loads of love @cyrus_sahukar @polvina_malhara from @radhikaskochhar n me #vairus."

Samir also shared a few more pictures from the celebration and wrote on Instagram, "Celebrations in full swing #vairus."

Shruti Seth and Mini Mathur were seen dancing their heart out at Cyrus' 'baraat'.

Satyadeep Misra also penned a heartfelt wish for the couple, "Congratulations you two!! Here’s to a life full of love and happiness..massive hug."

Check out some more pictures from wedding celebrations:

Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara have been dating for over six years now.