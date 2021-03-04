Singer Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya announce pregnancy, expecting first baby

Image Source : TWITTER/@SHREYAGHOSHAL Singer Shreya Ghoshal and husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya announce pregnancy

Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal and her businessman husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya are expecting their first baby. On Thursday, the soulful singer took to social media to announce her pregnancy. Shreya shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way!@shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives."

Congratulatory messages poured from all sections of the film fraternity. Dancer Shakti Mohan posted: "Congratulations," while actress Sophie Choudhry wrote: "This is so so so amazing!!! Huge love and congrats to you my darling ." Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Oyyyy!!! Guplu!!! @shreyaghoshal @shiladitya I'm so happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!"

Shreya and Shiladitya got married in 2015 in a hush-hush wedding ceremony. The two were childhood friends and fell in love with each other. On February 5, 2015, the duo l tied the knot after dating each other for a long time. They had a Bengali wedding ceremony and announced it on social media with a picture from the festivities. Shreya wrote, "Married the love of my life @shiladitya last night surrounded by our families n close friends, exciting new life awaits"

Talking about Shreya Ghoshal's husband, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya is the Founder & CTO of Rasilant Technologies and founder of hipcask.com