Image Source : FILE IMAGE Singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu has tested positive for coronavirus. In the past few months, a lot of celebrities have come in contact with the virus. The singer is known for a lot of popular songs. The singer recently paid tribute to Arijit Singh in an episode of 'Jammin.' For the unversed, the show brings together Bollywood and digital music stars to create music. Kumar Sanu has three children. His son Jaan Sanu is these days seen as a contestant in Salman Khan's popular reality show Bigg Boss 14.

Kumar Sanu recently bought a new song that urges people to take a break from stress and listen to their hearts. Titled "Suno apne dil ki", the single is composed by DJ Sheizwood. "Music is what feelings sound like, and to sing a meaningfully melodious composition like 'Suno apne dil ki', is a rarity," said Sanu.

"We recorded this incredible composition by DJ Sheizwood, during the lockdown. It was done virtually using digital technology involving video conferencing etc. It turned out to be unbelievably smooth sailing and more than a satisfying experience, thanks to the team of Ajay Jaswal (producer)," added the singer.

On the professional front, Kumar Sanu has given a great number of hits in the Bollywood industry. Some of his songs include-- Dheere Dheere, Aankh Marey, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Woh Ladki Bohot Yaad Aati Hai, amongst others.

Speaking about his son, he is catching attention for his equation with Nikki Tamboli who has become the first confirmed contestant of the show.

