Singer Atif Aslam welcomes second child with wife Sara Bharwana

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and his wife Sara Bharwana have just welcomed their second child. The popular singer took to social media to share the news with his fans. Dropping the first photograph of his baby, the singer introduced fans to their "new" arrival. He updated his fans, followers and well-wishers about the mother and baby's health. Atif also sought their blessings and urged fans to keep them in their prayers.

Atif wrote on social media, "Ladies and gentlemen our NEW arrival Alhamdulilah. Both mother and baby are fine. Keep us in your prayers and don’t forget to say Mashallah#atifaslam."

While the baby's gender and name are yet to be announced, one thing is certain that the baby is too cute for words. In the snap shared on social media, we see the baby nicely packed in what looks like a cosy onesie and a cute white cap. The baby is seen sleeping hugging a big stuff toy.

Soon after the singer shared the news on social media, his fans and followers from across the world began to shower him with congratulatory wishes and messages.

Atif and his wife Sara are also parents to a baby boy named Ahad Atif. As the couple welcomes another baby to their family, their fans are curious to see how the two will embrace parenthood for the second time.