Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANTCHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi makes fans go gaga over his shirtless beach pictures

After giving outstanding performances in Gully Boy and MC Sher, the young heartthrob actor Siddhant Chaturvedi will next be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming project that would also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. Besides his brilliant acting, he also has a massive fan following on social media and he too loves keeping his fans and followers updated about his daily life. The actor even makes it a point to keep his social media handles active with some interesting posts.

He often shares stunning pictures of himself on social media. Going by a few of his recent posts, Siddhant seems to be a beach lover.

The actor in the breathtaking shirtless pictures flaunted his chiselled body as he posed in the water for the camera. Alongside the picture, he has penned a beautiful poem. He wrote, “You’re the Tides, they say you belong to the sea...I’m the moon and only we know, You belong with me. We’ll never meet, we’ll never hear. The playful pull, and the hurtful push. You’re waving within...and I’m going around you, year after year.#MyNotes .”

Reacting to the picture, Khaali Peeli actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Hoddie.” While Huma Qureshi commented, “Waaah.”

Dropping fire emojis, Siddhant's Amazon original television series Inside Edge's co-actor, Tanuj Virwani said "Bae-watch."

Not just his friends in the industry loved the pictures, but flooding the post with love and fire emojis, his fans went gaga over actor's shirtless photos. One of his fans said "Woah woah! Killin it!". Another wrote "@siddhantchaturvedi looking ripped bro! So inspiring to see this amazing transformation and I cannot even begin to imagine the hard work and sacrifices that have gone in to make this happen. Big hug and lots of love bro."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage