Image Source : TWITTER Shweta Basu Prasad on separation with Rohit Mittal: We decided to end the marriage and remain friends

After announcing separation from husband Rohit Mittal on December 9, actress Shweta Basu Prasad has now opened up on her decision to end her marriage.Shweta and Rohit got hitched in December 2018 in Pune. It was filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who had played cupid when Shweta was working as a script consultant at his production house, and Rohit was being mentored by the filmmaker. Shweta and Rohit had got engaged in June that year.

In an interview with Spotboye, she said, "Yes, we have filed for a legal separation. Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together someday. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain, friends, that’s it."

The actress also spoke about her love life. "Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great, if it doesn’t happen then no problem. Not looking for it."

Shweta Prasad Basu had taken Instagram dle and written that they were filing for divorce. "Hi everyone, Rohit Mittal and I have mutually decided to part our ways and end our marriage. “After months of contemplation, we arrived at this decision a few months ago in each other’s best interests, as individuals. Not every book is supposed to be read cover-to-cover, that doesn't mean the book is bad, some things are just best unfinished. Thank you Rohit for the memories. Have a great life ahead, forever your cheerleader", the actress wrote.

Shweta Basu Prasad made her Bollywood debut as a child artist in 2002’s Makdee. She worked with Shabana Azmi in the film and won a National Award for her performance. She also appeared in the historical fiction TV show, Chandra Nandini opposite Rajat Tokas. She was last seen in the film The Tashkent Files.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page