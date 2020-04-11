Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shweta Bachchan shares photo with 'partner in crime' Abhishek Bachchan and it is the cutest

Shweta Bachchan never misses a chance to treat her fans with a throwback picture from her photo album. The diva keeps them entertained by sharing special moments with her family. On Saturday, she shared a throwback photo with brother Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram to mark World Siblings Day and it is the cutest. In the photo, the brother-sister duo is seen flashing a wide smile as they pose.

Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime. #siblingday" Zoya Akhtar reacted to the photo along with many fans and called it cute.

Earlier on mother Jaya Bachchan's birthday, Shweta Bachchan had shared a throwback picture on her social media to wish the actress. She wrote, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I love U ( with a little help from e e Cummings"

There is no denying that both Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan are missing their mother on this special day. Junior Bachchan shares a very close bond with Jaya. When the brother-sister duo appeared together on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan last year, Shweta revealed that their mother loves Abhishek dearly, while Abhishek revealed that Shweta is their father Amitabh Bachchan's favorite child.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page