Proud daughter Shweta Nanda shares heartfelt post on her dad Amitabh Bachchan's popularity

Actors may come and go but stars like Big B will shine forever. A yet another example of Amitabh Bachchan’s popularity was seen near Bandra-Worli Sea Link road in Mumbai. The actor’s big wall mural was painted on a side of a tall building which was spotted by his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The street art immortalized his role from 1975’s Deewaar which gave him the title of ‘Angry Young Man’. His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda came across this big mural and took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the same. She captioned the image saying, "B for (my)Beacon."

A lot of people in the comments thread reacted and celebrated the megastar’s popularity. Actor and Big B’s son Abhishek Bachchan shared a raised hands emoticon while Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, actors Neetu, and Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, conveyed her thoughts with folded hands emoji.

Take a look at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's post here:

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan are parents to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and have two kids Navya Naveli and Agastya, both of whom are frequently spotted making public appearances with their maternal grandparents. Meanwhile, Abhishek is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the couple has a daughter named Aaradhya.

Recently, the Bachchans made headlines after Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus. However, all four of them recovered successfully and returned home last month.

On the work front, Big B is making a comeback on the small screen with his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati’s 12th season. The actor has returned to the sets to resume his shooting and the quiz-based reality show is expected to go on air soon.

