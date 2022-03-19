Grateful! Shriya Saran celebrates 4 years of togetherness with husband Andrei Koscheev

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHRIYA SARAN Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev

'Drishyam' actress Shriya Saran and her husband Andrei Koscheev are celebrating their 4th wedding anniversary on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Handle, Shriya dropped adorable pictures and videos with her husband and daughter Radha, where she can be seen spending time with her family. On the special occasion, she penned a heartfelt note. She wrote "Happy anniversary @andreikoscheev grateful for the love and laughter we have enjoyed. May we always keep growing, exploring, learning, travelling, giving love, receiving love, spreading happiness, always be wonderful friends and lovers."

"I will be Always grateful for my chance meeting with you. (thanks to @dhrutidave) We are so blessed. I pray that we keep receiving god's blessings. That we are always surrounded by family and friends. That we keep making memories we can cherish. That we are always each other's support system," the actress added.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered the couple with love and blessings.

Shriya and Andrei tied the knot in 2018 as per Hindu traditions in Udaipur and now they are doting parents to daughter Radha.

Shriya Saran is known for her role in Ajay Devgn’s 2015 hit film, Drishyam. She was last seen in Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 2018 film Phamous. Last year, Shriya made a guest appearance in the Telugu film NTR: Kathanayakudu. Currently, she is busy shooting for her upcoming projects like 'Music School' and 'Drishyam 2'.

Recently, Shriya also unveiled her first look from her Kannada film, 'Kabza.'

(Inputs from ANI)