Shreya Ghoshal urges everyone to meet people only if unavoidable

With rising COVID 19 cases in the country, Bollywood celebrities have come forward and are using their social media to spread awareness among their fand followers, Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Friday took to her verified social media accounts and urged people to stay at home at a time when India is struggling to contain a raging second wave of Covid-19 and witnessing a large number of deaths daily.

"God please give us the strength to cope with the tragedies that is surrounding us. I urge everyone to ensure you meet people only if unavoidable. Wear masks properly (very important) and if possible the proper N95 masks. One mistake can cost your life. #CoronaSecondWave," Shreya wrote on Twitter and shared the same on her Instagram story.

Commenting on Shreya's tweet, netizens expressed concern, asking the singer, who is expecting her first baby, to take good care of herself. "Please

@shreyaghoshal didi...Also Take care of yourself , your family and your upcoming baby. God bless you.," a user wrote. "Thank you for giving this tweet! You will reach out to millions which will be helpful. Please also come forward to RT covid resources. You too take utmost care in your condition and I hope everything stays fine. God bless!" another commented on Shreay's post.

In the first week of March this year, Shreya had announced her pregnancy along with a picture of her baby bump on social media. The singer posted a picture of herself flaunting a baby bump.

Dressed in a blue and green ensemble, the mom-to-be poses with her bump in the picture and is visibly glowing. "Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives," she posted.

A total of 3,32,730 Covid cases were recorded over the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data released on Friday. Also, India registered over 2,000 daily deaths for the third consecutive day.

--with IANS inputs

