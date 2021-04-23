Veteran actress Tabassum dispels death hoax, tweets 'I'm healthy and fine'

Image Source : TWITTER/TABASSUM Tabassum

On Friday, reports of the death of veteran actress and anchor Tabassum started doing rounds on social media. It was reported that due to health complications, the actress passed away. However, as soon as the news went viral on the Internet, Tabassum herself released a tweet clarifying that these reports are fake and she's all hale and hearty.

"Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein," she wrote on Twitter.

The reports emerged a week after the actress was discharged from the hospital post her recovered from the novel coronavirus. The 76-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19last month and was admitted to a city hospital for treatment. In a statement shared with PTI, the actor-filmmaker on Wednesday night said his mother had returned home after testing negative for the virus.

Hoshang also shared a picture of the actor being wheeled out of the hospital, flashing a victory sign. "With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior. God is great," Hoshang said.

Tabassum is best known for hosting the long running Doordarshan show "Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan". The actress began her career as a child artiste, working in films like "Deedar" (1951), where she played the younger version of Nargis and 1952 classic "Baiju Bawra", which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.

She also hosts the show "Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon", which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.