Shilpa Shetty shares benefit of carefree laughing session in her latest post, Read

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is an avid social media user. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often takes to her Instagram profile to share inspiring yoga and fitness posts. On Tuesday, Shilpa took to her social media handles and talked about the importance of a carefree laughing session. The actress feels laughing heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives, and has asked people not to forget to take out time to laugh.

The actress shared a happy photo of herself and wrote "Ever wondered why a carefree laughing session with your friends feels so good? A good, hearty laugh boosts the immune system and relieves physical & mental stress, leaving your muscles relaxed for up to 45 minutes thereafter."

"Laughing freely and heartily has become a privilege in our fast-paced lives. So, if meeting up with friends and/or family is a challenge in these times, watch a funny movie/video or read some comedic literature, instead... because laughter truly is the best medicine," she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years. She will be seen next in 'Nikamma' with Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Paresh Rawal. It is directed by Sabbir Khan,

She will also be working on 'Hungama 2' that stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan's 2003 slapstick hit, "Hungama".