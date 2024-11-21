Shilpa Shetty gets big relief from Rajasthan High court in 11-year-old case | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Shilpa Shetty gets big relief from High court in 11 year old case

The relationship between controversies regarding film stars and legal troubles is quite old. Senior actor Shilpa Shetty has also not been far away from such controversies, sometimes because of her husband Raj Kundra and sometimes due to her controversial statements. During a TV interview in the year 2013, Shilpa made a controversial comment about the underprivileged class, due to which an FIR was also registered against the actress in Rajasthan and a case was also run under the SC/ST Act. Now the actor has got relief from the Rajasthan High Court in this case and the court has dismissed the FIR registered in the case.

Shilpa gets relief from court

11 years ago, during a TV interview, Shilpa Shetty made casteist and objectionable remarks about the underprivileged community, due to which public outrage erupted among the people of that community and a police case has also been registered against the Bollywood actress. Shilpa was accused of hurting the sentiments of the community. According to the news of India Today, now the Rajasthan High Court has dismissed the case during the latest hearing in this case.

The court order states that no concrete evidence was found against Shilpa Shetty in the FIR registered in the case. Due to this, it cannot be said that the actress's intention was to insult the underprivileged community.

Shilpa's lawyer Prashant Patil said, "The actress had already publicly apologised for this matter and later her statement was presented in a distorted manner. Accepting the argument, the FIR has been cancelled by the court. In this way, the High Court has given a clean chit to Shilpa Shetty and after 2013, she will now get some relief in this case."

Salman Khan was also present

The friendship between Shilpa Shetty and Salman Khan is well known. Apart from being co-stars, Shilpa and Salman are known as good friends of each other. When this controversial comment was made by Shilpa Shetty, superstar Salman Khan was also present with her in that TV interview. However, Salman's name was not mentioned anywhere in this case.

Also Read: I Want To Talk Review: Abhishek Bachchan brings dying man's euphoria to life in Shoojit Sircar's weakest film