'Shikara' fame Sadia Khateeb looks super cute as she reaches back to Kashmir post lockdown

The lead actress from Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "Shikara", Sadia Khateeb has won countless hearts in the country with her pure and amazing depiction of Shanti Dhar in the movie. Her ultimate performance was not only loved by the audience, but also the critics who could not stop praising the work that has gone into the film and her character. The early lockdown release of the movie captured the eyes of the whole country and the powerful message that Sadia portrayed about Kashmir, echoed in all our hearts!

Recently, Sadia flew back to her hometown, Kashmir, for the first time since the release of her film and the covid lockdown. The actress seems quite excited to reunite with her family for the festive season in the beauty of Kashmir, and does not shy away from making her Instagram followers a part of her journey!

Sadia has been regularly sharing insights of the chilly northern weather and spilling her Joyous moments on her Instagram stories. And who wouldn't love to share its pristine nature? It seems like the perfect time to reunite with family for a white Christmas in Kashmir!

On work front, Sadia Khateeb won the Best Debutant award for her maiden film, "Shikara" in the Dada Saheb Phalke awards.