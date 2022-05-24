Shanaya Kapoor looks flawless in a gorgeous selfie; BFF Ananya Panday showers love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANAYA KAPOOR Shanaya Kapoor

Debutant Shanaya Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about newcomers in the industry. The 22-year-old has a fan following of 1.3 million people on Instagram, and she regularly shares her stunning glimpses over social media. Maintaining the trajectory, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle and shared a gorgeous selfie. She captioned the selfie, "It's whatevaaa".

In the photo, Shanaya flaunted her flawless beauty in a beige coloured spaghetti top. With her make-up game on point, the Starkid kept her tresses open. She opted for kohl-rimmed eyes and nude lipshade. Reacting to the post Shanaya's fans and friends showered love and chimed into the comment section. Shanaya’s BFF Ananya Panday double tapped and liked the post. Spotted! Alia Bhatt looks cute in blue mini dress; Shanaya Kapoor slays in crop top & cargo pants

Shanaya Kapoor in Bedhadak

Shanaya is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s production Bedhadak. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film will also mark the Bollywood debut of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. The film will be a love story of the new era. Sharing the first look from the movie, Johar wrote, "Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor02 as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!" Bedhadak: Karan Johar launches Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya with love story of the new era

Shanaya, on the other hand, said she's humbled to be joining the Dharma family. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can’t wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love!" she captioned the poster shared on Instagram.