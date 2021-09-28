Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST look unveiled by YRF on actor's birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YRF Poster of Shamshera featuring Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor turned a year older on Tuesday. Treat his fans on the occasion Yash Raj Films shared a glimpse of the actor's look from his upcoming film 'Shamshera'. In the poster, the face of the 39-year-old actor is visible as he peers into the distance. However, we don't get to see the complete visual. Without sharing too much, the camera focuses on Ranbir's intense eyes. With long hair, the actor is flaunting a mysterious mark on his forehead.

The poster also gives away the tagline and release date of the film. It has ‘A legend will rise' and '18th March 2022' written on it. Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor's first look from the film Shamshera:

For the unversed, Ranbir has been paired opposite Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle. Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' will also have Sanjay Dutt playing the nemesis to Ranbir's character.

Earlier talking about the project, Karan Malhotra shared that the movie will be a visual spectacle for audiences. "It is a visual extravaganza with complex human emotions and it deserves to be on the big screen where people have, for years, had a truly wholesome cinematic experience of watching Hindi feature films," He said in a statement.

Heaping praise on his lead actor Ranbir, Malhotra had said he feels lucky to have found the right team for this action entertainer. He hailed Ranbir as a "generation-defining actor".

"I'm fortunate to have found a steadfast producer in Aditya Chopra and an all determined cast and crew for 'Shamshera' who have always been by my side right from the word go. Ranbir Kapoor is a generation-defining actor and has given his best to 'Shamshera'," he said

The director also promised that Sanjay will be surprising the audience with his avatar in the film.

Meanwhile, birthday boy Ranbir Kapoor will also be seen in upcoming films 'Brahmastra' and 'Animal'.

-- with IANS inputs