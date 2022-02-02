Shamita Shetty Birthday: Raqesh Bapat holds ladylove in arms, Neha Bhasin gatecrashes their date night

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAQESH BAPAT/YOGEN SHAH Shamita Shetty Birthday: Raqesh Bapat holds ladylove in arms

Highlights Raqesh Bapat holds Shamita Shetty in arms as he wishes her on birthday

Raqesh and Shamita met on Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love

Actress Shamita Shetty is getting immense love and appreciation from fans and audiences for her Bigg Boss15 journey. As the actress turned a year wiser on Februray 2, Shamita's rumoured boyfriend Raqesh Bapat marked her special day with love, hugs and kisses. The duo rang in actress' 43rd birthday with a dinner date. Sharing the glimpse, Raquesh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy Birthday love @shamitashetty_official." In one of the photos, he was seen holding her in his arms. For her birthday, the 'Mohabbatein' actor wore a stunning silver dress with a side slit. For those unversed, Raqesh and Shamita fell in love during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

Fellow contestant and singer Neha Bhasin crashed the couple's date, as seen from her adorable Instagram post in which she and Shamita uncontrollably laugh together. She penned the caption, "Happy birthday @shamitashetty_official Shetty I'd much rather love you Unfiltered as I always have than any other way. I'll catch you when you fall baby and ill always crash your dates with @raqeshbapat because it's best that way baby."

Earlier, in the day, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty dropped a short video full of priceless memories with sister Shamita. Along with the video, she wrote. "This is how I want to see u always… HAPPY! Wishing you all that and more, my Tunki… my tigress. May this birthday unfold many happy surprises and may all your incredible dreams manifest into reality. Love you and sooo proud of you! Have a great year, my jaan, and may you be blessed with abundance always."

Meanwhile, Shamita Shetty, who was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, made it to the top 5 of the reality show and took the fourth spot. She joined Salman Khan's hosted show right after Bigg Boss OTT. The actress impressed fans with her poise and grace in the reality show. Although she did not win the show, her fans consider her a winner.