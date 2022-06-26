Shakira gets marriage proposals in Barcelona after Gerard Piqué breakup, singer alleges harassment

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/3GERARDPIQUE Shakira and Gerard Piqué dated for 11 years before calling it quits

Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, recently announced their split. The celebrity couple was together for 11 years before deciding to go their separate ways. After speculation arose that Piqué had cheated on the Waka Waka singer, the reports of their break-up started to surface. After the news went viral, the former couple confirmed their split in a statement made out to the media. Now, Shakira claims that she is being harassed by her fans in Barcelona who are sending her marriage proposals and 'stalking' her outside her home.

Shakira being staked by her fans

Shakira has alleged that she is being stalked by two of her fans in Barcelona. She has even approached the police in the matter and sought relief from her 'stalkers'. As per the local media, Shakira’s brother Tonino Mebarak reached out to the police to report that there have been several suspicious men hanging outside her house. It is further reported that the singer is extremely concerned because two 'stalkers' are constantly watching over her home. Meanwhile, local police officers are keeping watch over the singer’s home in addition to her own private security. It is believed that Shakira might want to leave Barcelona over the 'stalking' issue.

Shakira announces break up with long-time partner

Shakira, earlier this month, confirmed her split with long-time partner Piqué. She released a statement that read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

All about Shakira and Piqué's family

Shakira, 45, met Piqué while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). The couple has two children, Sasha and Milan. In recent days, rumors of the demise of the couple's 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media, fueled by media reports that Piqué, 35, had left the family's home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

