Shahid-Mira Kapoor rent out Mumbai flat at whooping amount, its per-month rent can give you run for money

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Both are often in the news in the streets of Bollywood for some reason or the other. Apart from acting, the actor is also the owner of property worth crores. According to the latest update, the couple has given the luxury apartment bought in May this year on a rental basis. However, it's the rent of this apartment that has garnered attention. Shahid and Mira have rented their luxury flat for the rent of Rs 20 lakh per month.

To whom did the couple give the luxury apartment on rent?

The couple's luxury apartment located in Worli, Mumbai has been given on a rental basis for 5 years. This apartment is located in Oberoi Realty's project named Three Sixty West. Talking about the area, it is up to 5,395 square feet. According to reports, it has been given on rent with three car parking. Rental documents reveal that this apartment has been given to Deepan Bhuptani, a senior executive of D'Decor Home Fabrics.

The apartment was bought in May this year

The rental agreement states that the deal for this apartment, registered in November 2024, has been done for Rs 1.23 crore which is for 5 years. This apartment is on the top floor of the building built by Oberoi Realty. At present, no statement has come from Shahid Kapoor or Deepak Bhuptani on this news.

Let us tell you that the actor bought this apartment in May this year for Rs 60 crore. Earlier, the actor bought an apartment of 8,281 square feet in the year 2018, for which he paid Rs 55.60 crore. He paid a stamp duty of Rs 2.91 crore for this apartment.

Shahid Kapoor's work front

Talking about Shahid Kapoor's work front, he was last seen in the film 'Teri Baatein Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' with Kriti Sanon. The story of the film was well-liked by the audience which was made by Ameet Joshi and Aradhana Sah. In the film, the hero falls in love with a robot. Soon the actor is going to make a comeback on screen with the action-thriller film 'Deva'. Apart from this, he also has season 2 of the 'Farzi' series, which may knock on OTT very soon.

