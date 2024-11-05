Shah Rukh Khan meets the Jharkhand fan who waited outside Mannat for 95 days | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : X Shah Rukh Khan finally meets the Jharkhand fan

The dream of Sheikh Mohammad Ansari of Jharkhand, who was waiting to meet his favourite actor, Shah Rukh Khan outside his Mumbai residence Mannat for about 95 days, has come true. Shah Rukh celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2. On this occasion, thousands of fans had gathered outside Mannat, but due to security reasons, King Khan did not appear in front of the fans but waved to them from his terrace. However, he met his die-hard fans at an event. Yes! SRK finally met his Jharkhand fan, Sheikh Mohammad Ansari.

Sheikh Mohammad Ansari waited for 95 days

A person named Sheikh Mohammad Ansari stood outside Mannat for 95 days with the hope of meeting King Khan. When Instant Bollywood spoke to that person, it was found that he had also closed his business in Jharkhand and was camping outside Shah Rukh's house. Sheikh Mohammad said that he was a big fan of King Khan and would return only after meeting him.

King Khan met his fan

There is a dialogue in Shah Rukh's film Om Shanti Om, "If you want something with all your heart, then the whole universe tries to get it for you." Something similar happened with Sheikh Mohammad. After seeing him there for many days, the media's attention fell on him. Then his story started running on social media and TV. Then what, the news reached Shah Rukh, so he called him on his birthday and talked to him and also got a picture clicked.

Shahrukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared a picture of Sheikh Mohammad and King Khan on X (formerly Twitter). Along with it, he wrote, "King Khan met the fan who has come from Jharkhand and waited outside Mannat for more than 95 days to meet him. Truly if you want something with all your heart... Shah Rukh fulfilled his dream."

Also Read: Koi Mil Gaya, Gadar actor Tony Mirchandani dies at 54 due to health-related problems